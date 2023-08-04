Police briefs

Submitted by the Ontario Provincial Police

ATV driver charged with impaired

A driver of an All-Terrain-Vehicle (ATV) has been charged with impaired driving. On July 27, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a collision involving a single ATV on Lac Clair Road, West Nipissing. The ATV had rolled over, causing minor injuries to the driver. The driver was arrested for impaired driving, then transported to the Cache Bay OPP detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, Gary Roy, age 50, from West Nipissing, was charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Failing to surrender evidence of insurance; Failing to surrender permit for off-road vehicle; and failing to surrender licence.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on September 7, 2023, in North Bay. He was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well. Drivers who consume alcohol or drugs should always plan a way to get home safely.

Seeking public assistance to locate stolen ATV

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in a theft investigation. On July 23, shortly before 11:00 a.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP responded to a theft of an ATV from a residence on Highway 539A, West Nipissing. Sometime between July 19 – 23, 2023, unknown person(s) attended and removed a silver 2009 two-door Yamaha Rhino 700 from the property. Officers are seeking to locate the missing property and identify the persons involved. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Man charged with firearms offences

Police arrested and charged one person with firearms offences, after responding to a mischief complaint. On May 28, shortly before 1:30 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the OPP responded to a mischief at a residence on Highway 535, Markstay-Warren. An unknown person had damaged a storage unit with a firearm. No person had been injured. On July 24, with the assistance of the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit, a search warrant was executed at a residence on Highway 535, Markstay-Warren, which led to the seizure of ammunition and 19 firearms. As a result of the investigation, William Maes, age 66, from Markstay Warren was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and discharge of a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner. The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 30, 2023, in Sudbury.