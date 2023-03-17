March break fun thanks to Caisse Alliance

There are plenty of fun options for families in WN this March break, thanks to a generous contribution by the Caisse Alliance, which provided $3,750 to put on activities across the community.

“We wanted to offer some financial support, as well as a variety of fun and interesting activities for the kids,” explains Marcy Lemieux, Regional Manager of the Caisse Alliance in Sturgeon Falls, in a statement where she also describes the Caisse as a “key economic driving force for our communities.” She adds that Cachou, the Caisse’s well-known mascot, will be present at some of the activities.

The first event took place on Friday, March 10th: a workshop of crafts, Legos, and board games at the Cache Bay public library. These traveling workshops continue through to March 16th, with the last one being held at the Sturgeon Falls library. On Thursday, March 15th, an afternoon family bowling session was held at Châtelanes Bowling. A pyjama day will happen on Friday, the 17th, at the Sturgeon River House Museum, and also on Friday, a movie night at the Marcel Noël community hall with a follow-up movie night on Saturday, the 18th. A curling camp was also held throughout the week. The camp began on Monday, the 13th, and is ending Friday. The Caisse paid all fees for 24 kids aged 5 to 13 to participate.

Of course, some activities are already over. However, Jennie Renaud, Administrative Assistant, at the Caisse assures us that “for the activities at the museum and the movie nights, people can still just show up without having to register.”