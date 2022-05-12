Marathon runners off to Ottawa in support of local food bank

Two West Nipissing runners are looking for support as after years of training, they’ll finally take part in the Ottawa Marathon later this month.

Andrea Bain and Liz Henning have been running and raising money for the local food bank each of the last two springs. That includes last year when they took part in a virtual version of the Ottawa Marathon, running 42.2 km around West Nipissing in under five hours.

This year, with the marathon back on in the nation’s capital, the two will be travelling to Ottawa on May 29 to race in the event.

“I think this year, our biggest thought on the whole experience is the excitement that we will be running a real race in Ottawa, unlike our pandemic-forced virtual races the past two years,” says Henning. “We are thrilled that we can still raise money for the West Nipissing Food Bank, while running alongside hundreds of other athletes in one of Canada’s largest running events.”

This year’s goal is to raise over $3,000 for the local food bank. Last year, the pair collected $3,400 in donations. In the first year, when the two virtually ran the Voyageur Challenge (a 5km and 10 km run one day, followed by a half-marathon the next) they raised over $1,300.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has donated so far,” says Bain. “All proceeds go directly to the food bank. We are hopeful we can surpass our fundraising goal this year.”

As of May 10, they had raised $850 toward their goal.

To donate to their efforts, or just offer words of encouragement, visit “Liz and Andrea’s Marathon for WEST NIPISSING FOOD BANK” page on Facebook.