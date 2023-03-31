Local couple wins $250,000

Suzzanne Tanguay Gervais and Raymond Gervais of Sturgeon Falls like to scratch lotto tickets as their weekend entertainment, and the fun has now paid off big time. The married couple, retirees, won a $250,000 top prize on an Instant Bingo Multiplier scratch ticket, it was announced on March 21.

The $10 ticket was purchased at Quick Pick Variety on John Street in Sturgeon Falls.

“I was at home scratching tickets when I noticed I almost uncovered a box on my Bingo ticket. When I told Raymond, he grabbed the ticket and went through every number to confirm,” shared Suzzanne while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “When we realized we won, we jumped up and down and hugged each other while shedding a few tears of joy,” she said.

“We were so happy. It was such an unexpected blessing. We felt so grateful and had a hard time sleeping that night,” added Raymond.

Of course, they will be putting the money to good use. They plan to purchase a new car and pay some bills with their windfall. “We will treat the people we love, and the rest will be put aside to enjoy our retirement,” concluded Raymond.