Families in Field got to prolong the Carnival fun with a Friday evening skate night on March 3, after inclement weather forced the cancelation of their traditional Field Carnival skate-a-thon originally set for Feb. 9. “We had our dancing-on-ice and a good old hockey game with over 65 attendees, young and old. They all enjoyed themselves. It was a great success,” beamed Linda Leduc, head of the Recreation Committee in Field. “Music and projector lights made it more fun for them. It was my pleasure to divide the hockey teams by sorting the pucks in a pile in the middle of the ice. We had two very young players, one on each side and they liked the fact that they were playing with the older ones, who sent them passes to keep them included. My son-in-law, Serge Larocque, said that it reminded him of when he was young!” Show is a group showing off their moves with a little line-dancing on ice.

