Legion helps buy equipment for Au Château resident care

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion local branch 225 attended Au Château Home for the Aged on Thursday, July 13th to present a donation. A cheque for $5957.62 was handed to Cindy Brouillette, Au Château’s Director of Care, by branch President Lori Richer. Also present (from left to right) were Gloria Lavallée, head of the Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary, Renée Lalonde RN, Hélène Larabie, RN, and Carleen Dupuis, Legion Sergeant at Arms. The donation came from a Charitable Foundations grant which the Au Château applied to receive. Richer explains that this grant is pooled from the funds of Legion branches across all of Ontario, and Ontario Command then has the local branch present the money. The process helps with larger donations that a local branch may not always be able to afford alone.

Cindy Brouillette says that this year’s application was for specialty air mattresses with pumps to help with difficult wound management. She says that funding applications such as these are always resident-based, to help with residents’ immediate needs that may not be covered otherwise. “We appreciate it, we can never provide everything that everybody needs. There’s always specific things that aren’t always budgeted for. There’s things that are nice to have that help with their well-being and their quality of life. We appreciate any help from the community and from any charitable organisations with that,” comments Brouillette.