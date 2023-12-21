Kids get a small taste of what homeless people face

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph teachers Nina Perreault and Luc Dupuis with their grades 7 and 8 students the night of their tent encampment camp-out on December 7th. The students got a small taste of the trials faced by unsheltered people in the winter.

Caleb Lafrance (left) and Atrayu Lachapelle (right) went above and beyond for the camp-out by crafting their own makeshift shelter with cardboard boxes, a plastic tarp and foam to sleep on.

Students gave several bags worth of donations to No More Tears West Nipissing for their homeless outreach. The donations were collected over the course of a month. The bags contained many winter necessities such as coats, boots, sleeping bags, and more.

Winter camp-out sparks empathy and understanding

Christian Gammon-Roy

Tribune

The final phase of École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph’s homelessness project occurred on Thursday December 7th. The grade 7 and 8 students began the project back in November with information sessions, donation gathering, and finally ended with an overnight camp-out in tents just outside the school. The goal was to simulate the hardships unsheltered people deal with trying to live outside in the cold. A group of 21 students participated, with weather being just mild enough to be safe, but still quite chilly.

Students from Nina Perreault’s grades 7 and 8 classes also collected donations of sleeping bags, blankets and warm clothing ahead of the camp-out. The items were handed to No More Tears West Nipissing, which does outreach work with local homeless people and was also on hand during the camp-out. “There were […] winter boots, coats that are almost brand-new, big ones too, so many great things were donated,” describes Perreault.

Just before the night of their camp-out, Perreault’s students watched a presentation by Raymond Landry, coordinator at the Homelessness Network. Landry joined the class virtually from his office in Sudbury and talked about lack of housing as a primary reason for homelessness. Perreault says she was glad to have this additional perspective, as the previous No More Tears presentation provided insight on mental health and addictions, while Landry offered a different angle on the crisis. “It changed our perspective a bit when we realized that it’s not just people who have mental health issues or drug addictions who are homeless. There are families who are homeless simply because the cost of living is too high, and they’re just not making ends meet,” she explains, adding that Landry’s presentation served to curb some of the judgement that her students may have had towards homeless individuals.

The stage was set for the camp-out as early as morning. Despite beginning at 8pm, the kids went out early, and in the daylight, to get their tents and shelters set up. “You could see their initiative, you could see the collaboration, you could see the sense of responsibility that the kids had. It was really nice to see that in a context outside of the classroom,” comments Perreault on her students’ drive to see the project through. The campout officially ended at 8 am the following morning, but the students braved the cold only until around 2 am. The temperature was perfect, as Perreault describes, not going any lower than minus 3 degrees Celsius.

The No More Tears volunteers were also happy to see their message really motivated the kids.

“What I witnessed through the campout was quite amazing, the children working together to find solutions to problems many of our vulnerable face every day, setting up tents. A pair of students created their own shelter out of boxes and other materials because they wanted to really experience this the best they could. The activities the teacher had planned out for them were great ways to show them some of the struggles. In every activity the children were eager to learn and participate,” says Amanda Wells of No More Tears. Wells attended the November in-class presentation, as well as the camp-out.

The activities Wells mentions were tasks students were given to gain a broader understanding of the trials a homeless person goes through. For example, No More Tears volunteer Kathleen Toland-Descoteaux brought the students inside the school and explained that during the summer, some local unsheltered people would walk from Cache Bay to Goulard Park in Sturgeon Falls to collect water. “They came back into the school and had to walk the length of the hallway five times, carrying a bag of empty water bottles. Then, they went to the fountain to fill them, and had to walk five more times,” describes their teacher, adding that they had to keep their coats and warm clothes on and really feel the heat. This led to another trial of having to warm back up after breaking a sweat in the cold, once they returned to their tents.

Other activities centred around food insecurity. First, they were given a can of food without tools to open it. For another, they were told to go on a granola bar scavenger hunt around the school yard. As far as instructions went, they were told simply to imagine that they had not eaten in two days. In the case of the granola bar hunt, they were also instructed to keep the food for themselves.

After each activity, kids were tasked with writing about their experience inside of a booklet. “They had to write about their emotions, what they learned and try to put themselves in the shoes of a homeless person a bit,” describes Perreault. She adds that this task had to be done in the tents, so her students had to contend with the lack of electricity and light. Students shared flashlights and took turns writing.

Following a post-activity discussion, the granola bar activity struck Perreault, as it brought out some interesting feelings from her students. While some students had managed to collect upwards of 5 granola bars, some had none, and the result was feelings of jealousy, and sadness. However, the students also insisted that they should share their food, despite being told to act as if they had not eaten in days. Toland-Descoteaux took this opportunity to explain that the homeless often do exactly that, and are often sharing and looking out for one another.

… to read more, click here.