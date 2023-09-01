Kids enjoy fun, free day on the golf course

The Club de golf de Verner Golf Club hosted a fun day of golf for kids on Friday, August 25th. The event was fully booked with 35 kids and 32 adults present to enjoy a day of golfing together, which was free for kids aged 6 to 15. Only one accompanying adult per child was allowed, at a small cost of $8 for adult members or $18 for non-members.

“The goal is to get the kids out and teach them what it is to golf, and to have some fun,” says volunteer event organiser Danielle Venne. She is thankful for the event sponsors, notably Urban Windows and Doors who provided hats, golf shirts and food for the event, as well as Twiggs, Mr Sub, and Michaud Levesque who provided door prizes and tournament prizes. The golf club also provided some money to help pay for gifts for the kids.

Venne says the feedback was positive and the event was a success. The capacity at the golf course meant that only 36 kids could sign up, and the group was quickly full, a good indication that there is enough interest for more than just one annual kids’ event. “The course has a men’s night, a ladies’ night, and a couples’ night. […] It would be nice to have a night for the kids every week, too. It was too late to do this year, but it’s something I can look into next year,” promises Venne, who sees a bright future for kids’ golf in Verner.