Homeless people evicted from Lang’s Park, refuse to access shelter in North Bay

No quick or easy fix to local homelessness problem

Christian Gammon-Roy

Tribune

Following a municipal council decision on November 21st, residents of the homeless encampment in Lang’s Park along Coursol Road in Sturgeon Falls were issued a notice to vacate by 1 pm on Wednesday, November 22nd. Town council cited safety concerns as the property is used to pile winter snow and sees heavy equipment traffic in the winter. The camp residents, with the assistance of No More Tears West Nipissing volunteers, safely packed up and moved before the municipality had to take any action to forcibly remove them. Most of these residents are currently relocated on private property with permission from the owner. In the short term, the situation is stable, but a long-term local solution is still far away.

A motion was brought by Councillor Anne Tessier, during the November 21st meeting, to halt any evictions until a warming centre could be established in West Nipissing. The motion was defeated on the basis that waiting on local services would compromise the safety of the individuals with the weather getting colder. Furthermore, it was noted that the services for unsheltered people, which West Nipissing is paying for through its $3.5 million contribution to DNSSAB (District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board), do exist in North Bay.

No More Tears WN estimate that there are 26 homeless people in West Nipissing at the moment, though the Lang’s Park encampment had only five. Among them, two were found local hotel accommodations which DNSSAB is paying for. The other three were relocated to private property within West Nipissing.

“We were lucky. Someone from within the community came and met us there that day and offered their property to relocate them there for now,” says Josée Rainville, No More Tears Chair. The volunteer group has been doing street-level outreach for a few months, and had been helping keep the residents of this encampment supplied with necessities to stay warm and fed. They helped pack up the camp quickly so that its residents weren’t forcibly evicted.

Town council made it clear that those evicted would be offered shelter in North Bay, however the residents chose not to go there. “The clearing of the Lang’s Park property was done in a coordinated fashion with all of the social services partners. We had an adequate count ahead of time, there were people from the Crisis Centre, there were people from True Self, there were people from DNSSAB itself, and every person was made an offer of shelter,” says West Nipissing mayor Kathleen Thorne Rochon. The town even made sure there were guaranteed available spots for each person ahead of time.

Still, none of them wanted to leave their community. Now, Robert Thompson is hosting three of them in his trailer after attending Lang’s Park and offering help. “I figured it’s getting too cold out there, and I wanted to be the better man and open up my property for them, so they have a warm place to live,” he says. Thompson mentions that he’s even open to more people living on the 18 acres of land he rents, provided certain rules are followed. “As long as there’s no drug paraphernalia, I don’t want no harassers, I don’t want the police here. If they need more places to keep people, they’re more than welcome to come back here,” he says, adding that he’s also on the lookout for anyone willing to donate ice huts that he could use to house more people.

Currently, the three people he has at home live in a camping trailer parked in his driveway. “I check in on them once in awhile to make sure they’ve got heat in the trailer and make sure they’ve got lots of food. They come into the house to use the bathroom, shower, fill up their water jugs,” he describes. The residents are welcome to stay as long as they need, and he’s even invited them to set up and plant things in a garden next summer. Since his new guests arrived, they’ve even been helping out on the property. “Gary, he’s the older gentleman, he did my whole driveway. He’s a great help, uses the snowblower,” says Thompson, adding that he never asked for him to do that, it’s just coming from a place of gratitude and wanting to work.

When asked about what prompted him to open his space to people in need, Thompson says that helping people is something he was taught to do growing up, but he also has his own past experience with homelessness. “I know what it’s like being on the street. When I was living down in Mitchell, that’s where I’m from, I was kind of homeless at one time, and I had friends and that helping me out and [they] took me in. I want to return the favour,” he explains.

Mario Falardeau is one of the people staying in Thompson’s trailer. “Last winter I was in a tarp, and I was like ‘I’m not going to survive another winter, no way,’ and that was at the end of February or March,” he recalls. He is grateful to Thompson for the place to stay as a new winter season begins, and says that his host has “done nothing but treat us with the utmost respect and courtesy.”

Falardeau took the time to talk about his situation, and about homelessness in general. “I’m on Ontario Disability [Pension] and I cap at $1,300 [per month]. I saw a place to rent, one bedroom was $1,500. So, what am I supposed to do? Then, if you room and board with somebody, do you understand the implications now? It’s so hard to find somebody at this level that doesn’t do drugs, that doesn’t steal, etc.,” he says. He adds that if they’re presented with the choice between someone like him and someone who is working, landlords are more likely to rent to the person not on the smaller fixed income. For the homeless, it’s not always a simple solution of making money or getting government aid, there also needs to be available and affordable housing. He thinks the government should build more affordable housing units, as the private sector will never do so. “The government is paying me to pay rent. Wouldn’t it be more to their benefit not to have to cash out that money, and to have places already built that we don’t pay rent [for],” he suggests.

The services exist, but…

The fact that the required services are all located in North Bay has become a sore point for the local homeless population, and for the volunteers who are providing outreach to them. That fact is not lost on mayor Thorne Rochon, and she is aware of the calls for a local shelter here in West Nipissing. “Building a shelter is not just building a shelter, it’s providing all the services that people need,” she counters. An emergency shelter in West Nipissing is still only one piece of the puzzle. There’s a whole ecosystem of services in North Bay that exist to help unsheltered people through their transition to being independent and housed, and it would be costly and take a long time to recreate that network here.

“When you look at the programs that are being run by DNSSAB, the important piece of them is that they are what they call ‘wrap-around services.’ People who are unsheltered often need more than just a roof and a meal. The transition from being unsheltered to being stably housed, is not a one-step journey. When we say that the services are available in North Bay, what we’re talking about is the kind of coordinated services that are required to address the individualized needs of people who are unsheltered,” the mayor explains.

DNSSAB is partnered with several agencies in North Bay, each of which handles one part of the problem, but in a coordinated way. “For somebody to reach out when they’re in crisis, they can call any one of those partners and they’re all connected by a shared information system.” This means that a person who identifies as being unsheltered will have a profile that can follow them from one agency to the next if that person goes to different agencies or even to the hospital in North Bay. The coordinated access system makes it so that any entry point will get you into the system, without the hassle of being told to call another place for the correct type of care. “Intake is handled by anybody, and anybody can access that information, so if you have repeat interactions with one person between separate agencies, they all have access to the type of information that’s been collected along the way. Each new agency isn’t starting from zero,” the mayor adds.

There is hope that West Nipissing’s agencies will eventually be plugged into this coordinated access system, she hints. That could mean that local homeless people would be better connected to the relevant services, and those services would also have more complete and detailed information on our local homeless population. As it is, DNSSAB is seemingly still having issues pinpointing the exact number of homeless people in West Nipissing. Though it’s estimated at roughly 26, they don’t have an official count, which Mark King, DNSSAB Chair, points out is difficult to get considering that not all 26 are necessarily visibly homeless.

The number is one provided by No More Tears, who do collect data while they are doing outreach. “We keep stats on everything,” says Rainville, adding that the group tracks what they’re giving, who they’re giving things to, when their volunteers are going out, and where. She expresses hope of meeting with DNSSAB to provide that information.

Thorne Rochon says that the municipality does not have jurisdiction over social services, as the province mandates the regional board to handle this for the entire region, though the town does have input. Her plan is to tackle the things that are within the municipality’s purview one-by-one, she states. “We are working on the pieces, like housing has been a big priority for us. Those are long-term, step-by-step goals. We are taking steps on changing our zoning bylaws, we have that property on Coursol. […] We’re not interested in selling that property just to anybody who will profit, it has to come with the right development proposal that will actually get the type of units in the community that we need,” she says, adding that West Nipissing has a zero percent vacancy rate currently.

As far as DNSSAB’s plans for West Nipissing, things are still unclear, though more meetings and talks between the agency and the municipality are planned. Once again though, most of the solutions that local residents are demanding are going to take a long time. “In order to establish a low-barrier shelter, we were lucky here [in North Bay] and it probably took 7 to 8 months to actually put it together where it actually worked. It’s not something that can happen overnight,” explains Mark King.

Even if a local shelter were planned right away, it would materialize far too late to help anyone through the cold months ahead. The mayor expresses concern that people are choosing to stay in West Nipissing and wait for local services to appear, when they do exist within our district. She likens it to waiting for specialized medical care to become available at your local hospital rather than going to a hospital that is already capable of providing that care, except that the stakes could be higher for the homeless with winter looming.

So, why choose to stay?

The decision to brave the cold here in West Nipissing, rather than accept the offer of shelter in North Bay was not one that the residents of the Lang’s Park encampment took lightly. “A lot of them are scared that if they go to North Bay they’re going to relapse, and that’s a big reality. Some of them have been clean for months, up to a year now,” explains Josée Rainville. She says that in her professional opinion from working with some of the homeless population in North Bay, “their chances of relapsing are very high there.”

