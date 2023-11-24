Fundraising in full swing for Santa Fund Christmas deliveries

Inflation adds pressure, forcing a dip into reserves

Christian Gammon-Roy

Tribune

The West Nipissing Santa Fund is now in full fundraising mode as the members of the WN Fire Service get ready for their yearly deliveries of food and gift baskets to local families. The Santa Fund benefited from the recent Tim Hortons’ Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign, which went on from November 13th to 19th; their virtual auction is going on until November 23rd; and the annual Radiothon will be happening on Friday, November 24th, from 6am to 6pm.

West Nipissing Fire Chief Frank Loeffen assures that this year’s application criteria has not changed despite inflation, which gives them less buying power with the same amount of funds raised. However, he stresses that fundraising is incredibly important as it will determine how they can proceed for next year. “We’re going to try one more year where everything stays status quo as far as that goes. We’ll see how things play out, and where our funds are, and we’ll go from there,” says Loeffen, but he does say there will be small changes to the items found in the gift baskets.

Fortunately, the Santa Fund did get a boost from a new source this year. Tim Hortons’ Holiday Smile Cookie campaign generated over $16,000 in just one week, with 50% of the proceeds going to the Santa Fund – a whopping $8,049. The other half went to the Tim Hortons Camp fund. “It went very well! It was new to us, but I reached out to people who had done it in the past, and they gave me a lot of information on tips and stuff to make it run smoothly, and it was amazing. It was a lot of work, but the reward is so much better than the work that you put in,” describes Julie Martin, Executive Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief, and the person in charge of much of the Santa Fund’s organizing. She adds that they spent the whole week helping bake, decorate, and deliver cookies.

The virtual auction has also been a great success so far. “Right now, if the auction was to end today and everyone pays for their bids, we’re at just over $7,000,” said Martin on Tuesday, Nov. 21st, adding that the auction is 100% donation driven and couldn’t exist if local vendors and residents weren’t so generous. According to her, there were 47 lots up for auction, which were donated by roughly 45 different local businesses.

The money raised from these campaigns is certainly welcome, as the Santa Fund has been needing to dip into its reserve funding over the last few years. “That was one of the reasons they looked at the Smile Cookie campaign, was to generate some revenue to offset the costs of gifts and when we do the Christmas baskets,” explains Loeffen. While this extra bit of cash is helpful, no one can say how the Santa Fund reserves will fare until after the virtual auction and the radiothon are over, and until the applications for gift baskets are all in. “It all depends on how many families we have to provide for,” says Martin.

The Fire Chief estimates that approximately 120 families will be the number once again this year. “I believe that’s been the number for the last few years, so I suspect that’s not going to change much,” he predicts. However, the number could change considering how many new people are currently struggling to make ends meet. When asked what they would do if the number of applications increases drastically, the Chief has this assurance: “Well then, we’re going to be digging deeper into our reserves. The intention is not to turn people away.” Many additional factors will also determine how much the Santa Fund will need to spend, such as the size of qualifying families, how many kids they have under 16, and the price of goods at the time of purchase.

… to read more, click here.