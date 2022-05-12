Brian Johnson – Liberal Party

On May 7th the Timiskaming—Cochrane Provincial Liberal Association announced that “only one nomination contestant has met all filing requirements and deadlines set out in the approved nomination plan for Timiskaming—Cochrane. Accordingly, Brian Johnson will be acclaimed as the candidate…” Much like in 2018, attempts to reach Mr. Johnson have proved fruitless. No signs have been posted yet in West Nipissing, which may indicate that Mr. Johnson is not campaigning and has his name on the ballot for dedicated Liberal supporters. He has not yet confirmed participation at the May 26 All Candidates event.

