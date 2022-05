Mr. Foy was not available for an interview. He and his wife Jeanette and daughter Sarah are residents of Kirkland Lake where he is employed as a Conservation Officer with the Ontario Ministry or Northern Development and Mines. He previously worked with the Ontario Public Service Employees Union. As of yet Mr. Foy has not committed to being at the West Nipissing All Candidates evening on May 26.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest