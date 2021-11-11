Beach gets backing from church group

The Friends of the Sturgeon Falls Beach received a $500 donation from the Anglican Church Women (ACW) of St. Mary Magdalene’s Church on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The volunteer group that cleans the beach every Tuesday during the summer says the donation will go towards their continued efforts to spruce up the sunny shoreline spot.

“Picnic tables, maybe some flowers, we’re ultimately saving for a nice, covered gazebo where we can have some shade for people when they go down there for picnics,” says Theresa Fredette, the group’s leader. “I think that’s what we’re really trying to fundraise for, is something like that, a covered structure for people down there.”

The ACW was alerted to the Friends of the Beach’s efforts by Prima Berry, who is a member of both, and the cause was something they could easily get behind.

“The purpose of this donation is that it will go towards families,” says Linda Lamarche. “We see families at the beach and it’s so nice, that they can go somewhere that doesn’t cost anything and have a great time.”

Pictured from left to right: (front row) Suzanne Louisieze, Theresa Fredette; (back row) Prima Berry, Barbara Colombe, Linda Lamarche, Eileen Fraser, Serge Bourgouin, Lynn Bourgouin.