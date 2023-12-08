AIDS awareness campaign expanded, with red scarves all over WN

Representatives of local organisations, and volunteers who helped plan this year’s Red Scarf Project posed together outside the WN Community Health Centre before kicking off the distribution of the scarves. Shown (L-R) are Michael Taylor (Alliance Centre), Dr. Yves Vaillancourt (West Nipissing General Hospital), Dr. Jean Anawati (WNCHC Board Member), Justine Desbiens (WNCHC), Renée Vaillancourt (WNCHC), Anik St-Aubin (WNCHC), Suzanne Louiseize (Volunteer), Trish Ellis (ACNBA), Lori-Anne McLeod (Lawrence Commanda Health Centre), Dr. Christine Lalonde (Lawrence Commanda Health Centre), Brooklyne Buckley (WNCHC and West Nipissing Family Health Team), Wendy Walker (Volunteer), Edward Walker, Lynne Gervais (College Boréal and West Nipissing Pride), Jamie Andreyechen (Alliance Centre), Sue Lebeau (West Nipissing General Hospital), Kathleen Thorne-Rochon (WN Mayor), Yvon Brais (West Nipissing Pride).

West Nipissing mayor, Kathleen Thorne Rochon, ties the first scarf to kick-off the Red Scarf Project just outside city hall in Sturgeon Falls.

Christian Gammon-Roy

Tribune

December 1st marked the 35th anniversary of World AIDS Day, and community organisations across West Nipissing, Nipissing First Nation, and North Bay gathered to make it a memorable one. The West Nipissing Knitting Circle once again went to work to craft red scarves as a symbol of HIV/AIDS awareness. The scarves were wrapped around trees in downtown Sturgeon Falls, but this year, the project was dramatically expanded. Nearly 170 scarves were distributed to all the communities within West Nipissing, as well as in Garden Village and the rest of NFN. The red scarves are a scaled-up version of the red ribbon that represents HIV/AIDS awareness internationally. Attached to each scarf is a tag with information on HIV/AIDS to educate people and stress the importance of being tested.

“With this year’s theme ‘Let Communities Lead’, local agencies such as the West Nipissing Community Health Centre, the West Nipissing Knitting Circle, the Alliance Centre, the Lawrence Commanda Health Centre, the West Nipissing Family Health Team, College Boréal and West Nipissing Pride collaborated with the AIDS Committee of North Bay and Area to join thousands of other communities around the globe to highlight this important initiative,” says Renée Vaillancourt, Director of Community Health Programs at the WNCHC.

The event began at 1:30pm with a series of short speeches at the WNCHC. As a first for this event, West Nipissing mayor Kathleen Thorne Rochon read a proclamation on behalf of town council, officially declaring the week of November 27th to December 1st as AIDS Awareness Week, and Friday, December 1st as World AIDS Day.

Another first for the Red Scarf Project was the inclusion of all communities within West Nipissing to their campaign. Suzanne Louiseize, lead volunteer on the project, spoke about the first time the Knitting Circle got involved back in 2018. At the time, they only had enough scarves for King Street in Sturgeon Falls. Since then, the project has grown in scope, and Louiseize made sure to thank the volunteers “who knitted and crocheted 160 scarves,” for this year’s project. “This has allowed us to actually expand the distribution of the scarves this year, and so we had scarves not only in Sturgeon Falls, but we’ve got Cache Bay, Verner, Lavigne, Crystal Falls, River Valley, Field, Alliance [Centre], the Hospital, College Boréal, First Nations and the OPP,” she beamed. She ended with a call for additional volunteers for next year. “Men are welcome to join us,” she joked, after acknowledging the 17 women volunteers who are crucial to the project’s success.

